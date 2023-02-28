5 ways to look younger - without going under the knife

Ageing is inevitable, but many people are trying to slow it down as much as possible. There are many pills, cosmetics, products and technologies that claim to keep you looking youthful, but at what cost?

There are ways that can make yourself look younger without breaking the bank. Exercise You may not know it when you’re still in your youth, but exercise goes a long way. Not only will it keep your body healthy, but also tone your skin, giving you a much younger look. Check Connie Ferguson, for example. She is 52 years old, but if she were to say she was in her early 40’s, no one would dispute it.

Eat healthily Stuffing yourself with junk can make you look older than you are. Eating right will have a positive effect on your skin. Avoid stress

Life has its ups and downs, but stressing all the time will only make you age quickly. So, avoid stressing over things you cannot change and just be. Don’t drink too much alcohol I know some people use alcohol as a coping mechanism, but that thing will age you. Drinking too much alcohol will leave you with a phuza face, making you look at least a decade older than you are.

