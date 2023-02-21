Top 3 face serums that should be part of your skincare routine

When it comes to skincare, most people think they need to use a toner after cleansing their faces, followed by a moisturiser and a sunscreen, skipping a serum, which is the biggest mistake. A serum is a liquid you apply on your skin after cleansing, just before moisturising, so your can skin get all the nutrients it needs.

Serums deliver a high concentration of ingredients and address specific skin concerns due to their texture, and can be easily absorbed into the skin. Below are top three types of serums you should be using depending on your skin type. Hyaluronic Acid Serums

They are ideal for dry skin because they work as a moisture magnet. The hyaluronic acid, which often goes by sodium hyaluronate on ingredient list, can hold up to 1 000 times its weight in water. You can find hyaluronic acid in Absolue Revitalizing Oléo-Serum and Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum. Anti-Aging Serums They help reduce the appearance of ageing signs such as wrinkles. Try the Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F Triple Serum formulated with active ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C+Niacinamide, and ferulic acid for optimal anti-ageing benefits.

Eye Serums Many people sideline eye serums, but they are very important. They help reduce dark circles around the eyes and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Try Advanced Génefique Eye Light Pearl Illuminating Eye Serum. Serums are to be applied at least twice daily (in the morning and in the evening) after cleansing the face.