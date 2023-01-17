Tips on how to choose the best moisturiser for your skin type

We all know that moisturising is an essential part of your skincare routine. Moisturising your skin helps to protect your skin against the onset of fine lines and wrinkles caused by a lack of hydration.

However, not all moisturisers are made equal, and there’s no one size fits all solution. Here is a breakdown of what type of moisturiser you should use for your specific skin type. First, you have to determine what your skin type is.

There are five different types of skin: normal, dry, oily, combination (both oily and dry skin) and sensitive. Normal skin is neither too dry nor too oily. It has a regular texture, no imperfections and a clean, soft appearance, and it does not need special care. Dry skin is generally characterised by a feeling of tightness and roughness.

Oily skin is very easy to spot. It has a porous, humid and bright appearance. Adolescents are prone to oily skin. Adolescents are prone to oily skin. Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach Combination skin is exactly that: a combination of dry and oily skin. The area with more oil is usually the T- zone - forehead, nose, and chin - while the skin on the cheeks is normal or dry. Sensitive skin is fragile skin and is usually accompanied by feelings of discomfort, such as heat, tightness, redness or itching.

Here is a breakdown of what type of moisturiser you should use for your specific skin type. Dry skin: Look for a heavy moisturiser. Skip lotions and head straight for creams. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and dimethicone, which help keep skin hydrated. If you have dry skin look for a cream moisturiser. Picture: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich Oily skin: If you have oily skin, you're most likely to benefit from using lighter moisturisers that are water-based. Stay clear of heavy creamy moisturiser, as it will make your skin oilier.