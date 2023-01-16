Spent too much time in the sun? Here are tips on how to relieve sunburn

Whether you’re staying indoors to escape the heat or venturing outdoors to soak up some sun, wearing sunscreen is essential.

For those who are heading off to the beach or intend to spend the day lounging at the pool, best apply that +50 SPF sunscreen. And when you think you’ve applied enough, apply some more.

While this should be common knowledge, there are still people who head on out into the sun in search of the perfect tan. Those who will throw caution to the wind and spend hours lying in the sun to achieve the much-desired golden glow.

But anyone who has ever spent that much time in the sun has at some point been the victim of sunburn. This can happen so easily, especially if you’re in and out of the water and forget to re-apply sunscreen.