7 of Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida's Instagram posts that proves she's a queen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

We have a confession to make - we’ve been Instagram stalking new Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida. Since the Limpopo-born beauty was crowned the new queen of Mzansi, we’ve been itching to find out more about her. And they say the best way to get to know someone is by hitting up their socials, but not in a creepy, stalker kind of way. We really wanted to see what the University of Witwatersrand student was up before stealing the spotlight. And by the looks of her Instagram posts, the 24-year-old has had quite the life. With a follower base of 166K and counting, her posts are not only a reflection of her personality, but the various and endeavours and platforms she’s chosen to support over the years.

In her Miss South Africa acceptance speech, Musida said: “It took an entire village to get me here and I would like to thank all of you for being my village.

“I stand here today as your Miss South Africa with immense pride and joy to be representing such a beautiful nation – one of the first Venda women, but certainly not the last - to become Miss South Africa.

“I stand here as an advocate for educational and economic empowerment of women and children and mental health awareness – honoured to be an ambassador of this beautiful nation.

Take a look at some of her most impressive Instagram posts that we came across:

The dress code

On her first day as Miss SA, she donned a yellow dress by Stephen Van Eeden paired with Steve Madden shoes, for her first interview as the reigning queen.

The crown

The top picture on her page is of her rocking the Buhle crown, which sits so beautifully on her bald head.

Proud advocate for literacy

Musida was appointed as an ambassador of The Bookery - which has been setting up school libraries in under-resourced public schools since 2010.

Picture: Instagram

Her ability to remain humble

Hours after being crowned Miss SA, Musida gave praise and thanks to those in whose footsteps she followed in. Taking to Instagram, she said: “I carry with me the women that came before me so that tonight could be. May this year be one of purpose and change. My beloved South Africa, Ndo livhuwa.”

The comments

Musida’s comment section is filled with celebrities who can’t stop raving about her beauty.

The vacations

Scrolling through her page, you can tell that she enjoys travelling, where she spends more of the time in bikinis, showing off her curves.

Vogue Italia recognition

In 2018, she was featured on Vogue Italia, where she modelled for Selfi and Rharha.

Musida will receive R1-million in cash as well as a further R2-million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a luxury Sandton apartment and a Mercedes-Benz cabriolet for a year.

The first runner-up, medical doctor Thato Mosehle (25) from Klerksdorp in the North Wes received R250 000 in cash. Second runner-up Natasha Joubert (23), a B Com graduate from Pretoria, Gauteng, collected R100 000.