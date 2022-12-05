African hair company scores 2 awards at beauty festival

Twice as nice, Great Africa Hair Company wins two awards at the Clicks Beauty Playground. Last weekend, beauty gurus attended the Clicks Beauty Playground at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

Besides the guests trying out new products, learning about them and collecting goodies, exhibitors were also in for a big surprise. There was a competition for the best exhibitors, and the Great Africa Hair Company walked away for the second time this year with the coveted award for Best Stand for Afri’Pure. They also won the Best Stand Experience award for the newly launched brand, Eveline.

The award for Afri’Pure was well deserved because when I visited its stand, I thought it was an alcohol bar with a disco on the side, only to find that it was a unique bar where they were mixing hair cocktails. And at the Eveline, they had a glitzy 360 selfie cube. “GAHC Sales & Marketing Head Grant Heynes says the experience they gathered exhibiting Afri’Pure and Legends helped them score the awards.

Story continues below Advertisement