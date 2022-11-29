Beauty lovers enjoy a fun-filled weekend at the Beauty Playground

This past weekend, Clicks hosted the Beauty Playground at the Kyalami International Convention Centre in Midrand, where all the leading beauty brands found at the store showcased their new hair and beauty ranges. Some of the brands who exhibited include Portia M, Dove, Vaseline, Native Child, AfriPure, Aunt Jackie’s, Soft n Free, Sorbet, Mitchum, and many others.

As expected, beauty influencers and media personalities came in numbers to experience the show. It was a fun-filled experience getting to know more about different products, trying them out, making hair cocktails and interacting with all the beauty lovers. There were also educational workshops such as the ‘Dove Confident Me’, where the likes of Botlhale Boikanyo, Lesego “Thickleeyonce” Legobane, and LeAnne Dlamini shared their confidence and self-esteem journeys with the festival-goers.

Thickleeyonce spoke about the cyber-bullying she experienced, and the time it took to fall in love with herself all over again. “People tend to believe that celebrities do not have feelings. They tend to think that the mean words they say about us on social media do not hurt us. I truly believe that when we all get to a place where we understand that we are all human, are battling our challenges, and are just trying to make the best out of our lives, we will be much kinder to each other,” Thickleeyonce said. Dlamini, who founded the ‘End Girl Hate’ initiative, emphasised the importance of nurturing and empowering children from a young age.

“I am a mother to two beautiful girls. I want them to grow up in a world where they feel supported by other girls in and around them. The work starts now. My collaboration with Dove is a perfect fit because they also do work that helps young girls and women build their self-esteem and confidence,” Dlamini said. There were also prize give-aways, beauty tutorials, make-up, nails and hair bars. The Clicks Beauty Playground first launched in Cape Town in April 2022, and after the two successful events, organisers are keen on bringing it back next year.