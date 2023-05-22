All you need to know about Dermapen before going under that needle

When Dermapen, micro-needling device was introduced in 2011, the beauty game changed. As much as it’s scary to have some needle creating tiny punctures across the treated area, people do it because sometimes “beauty is pain”.

Dr Alek Nikolic, aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, explains how the procedure is one of the best remedies for those who want radiant skin. “I tend to gravitate towards the Dermapen as the procedure can be customised to target specific skin concerns. It can also be performed with minimal downtime, making it very popular among patients seeking non-surgical skin treatments,” says Dr Nikolic. While the procedure has many benefits, including reducing the appearance of scars and wrinkles, enhancing overall skin quality and improving skin texture, there are some burning questions around it such as “Are the results permanent?” “Is it worth the spend?” and “Is there an at-home alternative to Dermapen?”

Unfortunately, the results are not permanent and only last for four to six weeks, depending on the skin concern being targeted. “The duration of the results is mostly dependent on your natural cellular turnover cycle and how long newly created collagen can stay in the skin. I have seen that the results last longer in younger people or those that don’t have major skin conditions,” Dr Nikolic explains. In terms of at-home treatment, yes, you can do it in the comfort of your own home, but there is some downside to it. One of the disadvantages is the effectiveness of the procedure. Users need to be consistent with sessions and use the right tools, and visits to a practice are generally more advantageous because they are better skilled and have all the right tools.