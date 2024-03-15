Aromatherapy for beginners - how to use essential oils for wellness

Aromatherapy is a natural healing practise that uses the aromatic properties of essential oils to promote physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. These powerful plant extracts have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and are becoming increasingly popular in modern holistic health practises.

If you’re new to aromatherapy, here are some tips on how to get started and incorporate essential oils into your daily routine for overall wellness. Choose high-quality essential oils When selecting essential oils, it's important to choose pure and therapeutic-grade oils to ensure their potency and effectiveness. Look for reputable brands that follow strict standards for sourcing and production.

Understand the benefits of different oils Each essential oil has unique properties and benefits, so it’s essential to research and understand the specific effects of each oil before using it. For example, lavender is known for its calming and stress-relieving properties, while peppermint can help with focus and energy. Lavender is known for its calming and stress-relieving properties. Picture: Elina Fairytale / Pexels Use a diffuser One of the most common ways to enjoy the benefits of essential oils is by using a diffuser.

Simply add a few drops of your favourite oil to the water in the diffuser and let the aroma fill the room. Diffusers come in various styles and sizes, making it easy to incorporate aromatherapy into your home or workspace. Diffusers come in different styles and sizes. Picture: Eva Bronzini / Pexels Create your own blends Get creative and experiment with different combinations of essential oils to create custom blends that suit your needs.

For example, you can mix lavender and chamomile for a relaxing bedtime blend or combine lemon and peppermint for an invigorating and refreshing scent. Use essential oils topically In addition to diffusion, essential oils can also be applied to your skin for targeted benefits. Essential oil can be used on your skin. Picture: Pixabay / Pexels Dilute a few drops of essential oil with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba oil and apply to the skin for massage, skincare, or pain relief.