Tips on natural ways to treat eczema

Eczema is one of the most common skin conditions. Pharmaceutical companies have products that help with eczema but skincare experts say natural remedies work best. “A growing body of research suggests that a holistic approach focusing on plant-based skincare, superfood nutrition and mindful living can offer relief and rebalance the skin’s health.

“The transformative potential of these natural remedies and lifestyle adjustments can make all the difference in the world, not just in relief of the condition but in constantly managing the condition until it no longer exists in your physical and mental energy fields,” says Nicole Sherwin, the founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare. Eczema is not just a surface-level issue but stems from the roots of our bodies. Gut health and eczema are somehow connected, so by eating superfoods, one can tackle eczema at its source. “Anti-inflammatory superfoods such as turmeric, ginger,and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and flaxseeds can work wonders in reducing inflammation, a key driver of eczema flare-ups.

“Likewise, prioritising fibre-rich fruits and vegetables, probiotic-rich foods like kimchi, and avoiding triggers like sugar, dairy and gluten can promote gut health and, subsequently, alleviate eczema symptoms,” says Sherwin. The stress factor Stress is a contributor to many skin conditions, and eczema is no exception. With that said, it is vital to manage your stress levels when you’re under an eczema treatment plan.

You can manage your stress by meditating, doing yoga, deep breathing exercises or connecting with nature. That way, you’ll be able to heal from within. Eventually, the healing will reflect on the outside. “I work with many eczema clients every day and find that the majority of flare-ups stem from emotional stress factors. If the individual learns daily de-stressing tools that can help them in an instant to calm their nerves, the skin reacts accordingly,” Sherwin says. Doing yoga can help reduce stress levels. Picture: Pexels. Clean skincare

Most doctors will tell you that if you have eczema, you need to stay away from harsh chemicals as they can worsen your condition. Use gentle products, ones devoid of sulphates, parabens and artificial fragrances ,that can soothe inflamed skin and support its healing process. Sherwin says ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, baobab, superfood oils and calendula possess soothing properties that can provide relief and healing without exacerbating inflammation.

Avocado oil can help reduce inflammation on the skin. Picture: Pexels. The balancing act Healing eczema naturally is not a quick fix but rather a journey that requires diligence and patience and a fresh new consciousness about what you are choosing to buy for yourself, whether food or skincare. While it might take a while, it will be worth it in the end because if you want optimal results, be prepared to take the longer route instead of short cuts.