Top 3 benefits of coconut oil

On September 2, not only will we be celebrating Spring, but also World Coconut Day. Coconut is one of the best superfoods with multiple benefits, and the reason it is celebrated every year on September 2 is to bring it to the spotlight.

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear coconut would probably be those fancy drinks at the beach, but there is more to it. Coconut has many health benefits, such as boosting skin health, protecting the hair and improving oral health, to name but a few. Boosting skin health

Coconut oil is one of the best oils to cook with, but it also has several benefits for the skin. Nivea reports that coconut oil helps treat eczema and reduces its symptoms of dry, scaly and itchy skin prone to rashes. It also helps hydrate dry skin by replenishing lost moisture and strengthening the skin barrier to retain it. Protecting the hair

Moisturising is one of the superpowers of coconut oil. It helps moisturise the hair, reduce damage and breakage, as well as protect it from protein loss. It also protects the hair from heat damage, so if you want to blow-dry your hair or press it with a hot comb or straighter, use coconut oil as a base. Improve oral health