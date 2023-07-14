People are becoming more aware of the importance of taking care of their skin and are seeking out skincare products that address their specific concerns. However, in addition to topical skincare, there is a growing trend towards taking care of the skin from the inside out by incorporating the right ingredients into your diet.

Skincare is on the rise, and it's no surprise why. Research has revealed that certain nutrients can work wonders for our skin's health and appearance. People are now more mindful about taking care of their skin. Plus, with a wide range of skincare products available, tailored to suit every skin type and concern, finding the perfect match is easier than ever. But not knowing which products to use to achieve that radiant glowing skin can be a nightmare We dive deep into the world of skincare and uncover the magical properties of natural hero ingredients with Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural functional skincare and make-up.

Whether you want perfect, radiant skin or to say goodbye to common skin issues, she unpacks the marvels powerful hero ingredients that can transform your skin. Hyaluronic Acid Hyaluronic acid possesses incredible hydration properties with unique ability to attract and retain water, which makes it highly moisturising and lubricating. It maintains hydration, elasticity and cushioning.

It can hold up to 1 000 times its weight in water, providing intense moisturisation and helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It revitalises dry, dull skin, leaving you with a dewy and youthful glow. Superfoods Superfoods are typically packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. You can incorporate superfoods like baobab, maca and chia into your skincare regimen, which can work wonders.

These nutrient-rich ingredients are packed with vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids that nourish your skin from within. Vitamin C Is dull, uneven skin tone troubling you? Vitamin C is essential for the synthesis of collagen, a protein that provides structure, elasticity and firmness to the skin.

This is because collagen production declines with age, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. By stimulating collagen synthesis, vitamin C helps maintain a youthful appearance and improve skin texture. Baobab One of the standout qualities of baobab lies in its remarkable ability to revitalise skin health. This superfruit is rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that plays a vital role in collagen production.

By incorporating baobab into skincare products or consuming it as a supplement, individuals can help combat the signs of ageing and restore their skin's natural radiance. Packed with essential fatty acids such as omega-3, 6, and 9, baobab oil helps nourish the skin and promote a healthy barrier function. Superfoods and their benefits for achieving healthy, radiant skin:

Turmeric, aloe vera, green tea and blueberries: Superfoods like turmeric, aloe vera, green tea and blueberries contain compounds that have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. These ingredients can help reduce inflammation, redness and irritation in the skin. Incorporating them into your diet or skincare routine can provide soothing effects and promote a calmer complexion. Avocado, coconut oil and chia Seeds:

Avocado, coconut oil and chia seeds, offer nourishment to the skin and support the skin barrier. The skin's barrier function is crucial in maintaining proper hydration and protection against external aggressors. These ingredients help strengthen the skin's protective barrier, preventing moisture loss and enhancing overall skin health. Prebiotic fibres and probiotics: Prebiotics can stimulate the growth of good bacteria, helping to maintain a balanced microbiome. A healthy microbiome is essential for optimal skin health and can contribute to a clearer complexion.

Additionally, some superfoods like yoghourt and fermented foods contain probiotics, which are live bacteria that can be beneficial when applied topically. Probiotics can help reinforce the skin's natural defence mechanisms and promote a healthier microbiome. By incorporating these superfoods into your diet or skincare routine, you can provide your skin with the nourishment it needs to thrive. However, it's important to remember that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach. What works for one person may not work for another, so it's essential to listen to your skin and consult with a dermatologist or skincare professional if you have specific concerns or conditions.