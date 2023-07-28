Skin, the biggest organ of our bodies, requires extra care. Most people want flawless and radiant skin but ignore the basics of a healthy skincare regime. Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural, says if you want to achieve flawless skin, always look out for hero ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, superfoods, vitamin C, squalene and baobab.

“Prepare to be amazed as we reveal how these powerful hero ingredients can transform your skin and make your dreams a reality,” she says. Sherwin shares the specific role each ingredient has in maintaining a healthy, radiant skin. Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is the mother of skincare when it comes to hydration properties. This ingredient has a unique ability to attract and retain water, which makes it highly moisturising and lubricating. It is particularly abundant in the skin, eyes, and joints, where it helps to maintain hydration, elasticity, and cushioning. Hyaluronic acid can hold up to 1 000 times its weight in water, providing intense moisturisation and helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s used in moisturisers, serums, and other skincare products.

Superfoods - Feeding Your Skin Holistically Superfoods are typically packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. These nutrients play a vital role in supporting overall skin health. For example, vitamins A, C, and E, are potent antioxidants that help protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Antioxidants can neutralise free radicals, reducing inflammation and damage to the skin.

Superfoods like turmeric, aloe vera, green tea, and blueberries contain compounds that can help reduce inflammation, redness, and irritation. For the nourishment of the skin go for avocado, coconut oil, and chia seeds, which are rich in healthy fats. These ingredients also help strengthen the skin’s protective barrier, preventing moisture loss and enhancing overall. The best superfoods for healthy, luminous skin. Picture: Supplied. Vitamin C - The Brightening Superstar

This ingredient works better on dull, uneven skin tones. It has the power to brighten and tighten the skin and helps protect it from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Vitamin C is essential for the synthesis of collagen, a protein that provides structure, elasticity, and firmness to the skin. Collagen production declines with age, leading to wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. By stimulating collagen synthesis, vitamin C helps maintain a youthful appearance and improve skin texture.

Squalane - Nature’s Moisturizer Squalane plays a vital role in enhancing the skin’s barrier function. It helps to strengthen and maintain the integrity of the skin barrier, which is vital for keeping irritants out and locking in moisture. A healthy skin barrier is crucial for maintaining overall skin health. Squalane is similar to the natural oils produced by our skin, making it highly compatible.

It is non-comedogenic, meaning it does not clog pores, making it suitable for various skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. Baobab - Revitalizing Skin Health Baobab’s superpower is its ability to revitalise skin health.