Why it’s important to hydrate your skin this winter

Moisturising is one of the most vital parts of a skincare routine. According to experts at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, moisturising doesn’t just feel great but helps keep your skin clear, smooth and wrinkle-free.

There are several reasons why you should implement moisturising in your skincare routine, including helping the skin maintain its balance. When skin is too dry or too oily, many common skin problems, like acne, start to pop up. Freshly moisturised skin has a healthy polish, which can even out any existing blemishes. Moisturising helps the skin stay young, especially the most sensitive areas of your skin - the face, ears, neck, and chest.

The daily loss of skin cells in these areas leaves it vulnerable to dryness, and moisturising can help give your sensitive skin the boost it needs to repair itself and remain healthy. The moisturiser also makes applying make-up easier by giving you a smoother base to work on. It doesn’t matter if you wear make-up frequently or occasionally, moisturising your skin before applying make-up will always be beneficial as it helps the make-up sit better for longer.

Applying make-up over dry, dehydrated skin can cause the products to peel or crease in the areas you are trying to hide. A moisturiser also acts as a barrier between your skin and harsh weather conditions, protecting it from dry wind and direct sun rays. However, it is important to choose a moisturiser that works for your skin type. For example, if you have dry skin, go for something rich in essential oils to make sure your skin stays moisturised for longer.