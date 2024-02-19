Skincare tips for the healthiest skin in 2024

Healthy skincare is more than just putting products on your skin. It goes all the way to your inside. What you consume will have an impact on your skin, hence it’s vital to watch what you eat. Kerri-Lee Taylor, a wellness expert, helps us unpack the correlation between skincare conditions and diet.

While it is no secret that most skincare conditions are caused by several factors, living an unhealthy lifestyle also has a huge impact on hormonal imbalance, which can result in unhealthy skin. Eating junk food, lack of exercise and little sleep will negatively affect your skin. For example, people who don’t get enough sleep tend to have dark circles around their eyes. And those who do not drink enough water usually have flaky, dry skin. It’s summer, you don’t want to be looking ashy when everyone around you is glowing.

Luminous and healthy skin is possible, you just have to lead a healthy lifestyle, here’s how: Limit caffeine and alcohol: Reduce your consumption of caffeine from sources like coffee, tea, and energy drinks, as well as alcoholic beverages. Excessive caffeine and alcohol intake can stress the adrenal glands and disrupt hormonal balance. Prioritise fibre: Incorporate fibre-rich foods like oats, beans, and leafy greens into your diet. Dietary fibre helps regulate insulin levels and aids in the elimination of excess hormones from the body.

Protein-rich breakfast: Start your day with a protein-rich breakfast, such as eggs or Greek yoghurt. Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full, reducing the risk of hormonal fluctuations later in the day. Mind-body practices: Engage in mind-body practices like pilates, yoga or walking, which can reduce stress and promote hormonal equilibrium. Regular detoxification practices: Consider incorporating detoxification practices like dry brushing, saunas, or Epsom salt baths into your routine. These methods may help eliminate toxins and support the body’s hormonal balance.