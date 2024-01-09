Tips on how to stick to your fitness goals in 2024

With most people back at work, the new year has officially begun. Many people see the start of a new year as a time to set new goals.

One of those usually includes getting fit. Many tend to enter the new year with an extra few kilos after partying and overeating during the festive season. While many start their fitness journey with great enthusiasm, it isn’t always easy to maintain.

Often we pile on the pressure to go hard, change our ways immediately and race towards the goal without considering the journey. As we step into 2024, Leandre Kark from Virgin Active discusses the top ten ways to ensure that your wellness resolutions don’t grind to a halt before they’ve even begun. Before you even begin, it’s important to remind yourself that the key to true success lies in steadfastly sticking to your wellness goals.

Committing to a healthier lifestyle is not just a temporary fix; it's a lifelong investment in your wellbeing. The power of consistency lies in its ability to transform positive behaviours into habits, making once-challenging tasks second nature. Once you understand this then you can use these tips to keep your journey on track.

Set realistic goals Start with achievable objectives that align with your fitness level and lifestyle. Unrealistic goals can lead to frustration and may derail your motivation.

Break down larger goals into smaller, manageable milestones to celebrate along the way. Create a consistent routine Establishing a regular workout schedule helps form a habit. Whether it's morning workouts, lunchtime jogs, or evening yoga sessions, consistency is key.

Treat your workout like any other important appointment and prioritise it in your daily calendar. Mix up your workouts Boredom is a common reason people abandon their fitness routines.

Keep things interesting by incorporating a variety of exercises – from cardio and strength training to flexibility workouts. Trying new activities not only prevents monotony, but also challenges different muscle groups. Find a workout buddy

Having a fitness partner can make exercise more enjoyable and help to hold you accountable. Whether it's a friend, family member, or workout group (even if it’s an online one), having someone to share your fitness journey can provide the necessary motivation and support.

Find someone to train with. Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio Use technology to your advantage Leverage fitness apps, wearables, and online platforms to track your progress, set reminders and stay motivated.

Many apps offer personalised workout plans, nutritional guidance, and virtual communities for added support.

Prioritise recovery Rest and recovery are integral components of a successful fitness journey. Ensure you're getting enough sleep, practising proper stretching, and allowing your body time to recover between intense workouts. Overtraining can lead to burnout and setbacks.

Fuel your body with the right nutrition Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand. Focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients, and stay hydrated. Celebrate small wins

Acknowledge and celebrate your achievements along the way. Whether it's completing a challenging workout, reaching a weight-loss milestone, or mastering a new exercise, recognising your progress can boost your confidence and motivation. Incorporate mindfulness practices

Mental wellbeing is crucial for overall health. Include mindfulness practices such as meditation or yoga in your routine to reduce stress, improve focus, and maintain a positive mindset throughout your fitness journey. Include mindfulness practices such as meditation or yoga in your routine. Picture: Pexels Mikhail Nilov

Adaptability is key Life is full of surprises, and so your fitness plan should be adaptable. If unexpected events interfere with your routine, be flexible and find alternative ways to stay active.