Bella Hadid doesn't believe in 'one definition of beauty'

Bella Hadid says there is not “one definition of beauty”. The Charlotte Tilbury ambassador loves working with the 50-year-old make-up artist and her brand because she is on “a mission” to make all sorts of looks “easy and accessible” to everyone wanting to get involved.

The 26-year-old supermodel told Harper’s Bazaar’s online edition: “I don’t think there is one definition of ‘beauty’ – that’s why I love partnering with Charlotte. She really believes in the power of beauty to unlock confidence for people and has always been on a mission to make beauty easy and accessible to people everywhere. “When I was younger and starting to explore with beauty and make-up, I would use products more so to create a look or different persona. Now I see it as more of a tool to enhance or express how I’m feeling.”

Hadid called it “flattering” that people on social media copy her beauty looks but that she has many different “influences” herself. She said: “It’s flattering, of course, but I really can’t take full credit for my looks since I take inspiration from so many different places. I’m kind of like a sponge like that, just soaking up everything around me at all times, so my looks are always a culmination of all of the influences I encounter through all walks of my life – on set, on the street, online. I like to switch up my look depending on how I’m feeling.”