Billie Eilish wanted new fragrance to ‘feel like rain’

Billie Eilish wanted her new fragrance to “feel like rain”. The “bad guy” singer is launching Eilish No.2 following the success of her debut scent, Eilish by Billie Eilish, and she knew from the start what she wanted the perfume to smell like.

She told Refinery29: “I wanted it to feel really dark, wet, grey, metallic-y, and cold, but also warm in how it makes you feel. “I wanted it to be a spicier, more gender-fluid feeling – a little bit more in the realm of a spicy, pine needle-y, peppery kind of world. “I wanted it to feel like rain and like water and mist. Rain smells like something, and damp pavement smells like something. And I wanted to involve that in Eilish No.2.”

While a number of stars have launched their own perfumes alongside skincare or make-up ranges, Eilish has no plans to venture outside the fragrance world. She said: “I think about (celebrity beauty lines) too, because the way that the world works is, you know, you’re a celebrity and you make f****** this and that, and you put stuff out and you sell it and you make money. And I get it. You make money how you make money, and a lot of beauty products make you a lot of money. So I understand where people are coming from when they make some sort of beauty product. “But I just don’t give a s*** about that kind of thing. I really give a s*** about fragrance, though.”

The 20-year-old singer has been approached about launching her own beauty line but is adamant she isn’t interested because it’s not something she knows much about. She continued: “I could care less about making a beauty line, making a make-up line, making a facial whatever-the-f*** line. I don’t know s*** about any of that, except for what I use personally, and I would never wanna be the spokesperson for something I don’t understand.

“Like everybody else, I’ve been offered lots of beauty things and putting out this and putting out that and putting out a line like this, and I just say no, cause I’m like, ‘I don't f****** know anything about that.’ And I don't wanna be a fake and be telling people, ‘Here, buy my product and gimme money that I have no idea about,’ you know? “I literally don't give a s*** at all. I just love fragrance so much and I am so passionate about it, it’s not even funny. So there you go.”