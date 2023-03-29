Blac Chyna suffered 'scary' complications from illegal butt injections

Blac Chyna suffered "very scary" complications from illegal silicone injections in her butt. The 34-year-old model-turned-reality TV star has been undergoing a series of procedures in recent months to reverse all previous enhancements, including getting silicone removed from her behind after having it boosted with jabs from an unlicensed doctor when she was just 19-years-old.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the star – who has started using her real name Angela White again – explained she suffered some serious complications which left her terrified. She said: "This is a regular person that’s doing it (the injections). They’re giving whatever it is substance that they’re doing and giving it to you. They’re not gonna tell you, ‘Hey, you know, you could possibly die.' "My rear end would get like super like inflamed and get really really hard and really inflamed. It was very scary."

The star underwent an eight-hour procedure to have all the silicone removed and she was horrified to discover the amount taken from her bum was equivalent to a two-litre bottle of Coca-Cola. She added: "You know how many CCs (cubic centimetres) I took out? 1 250 CCs. A two-litre Coke bottle all in my booty." When asked what she now sees when she looks in the mirror, the star replied: "I see beauty, I see wisdom. I see myself."

Blac Chyna has also undergone surgeries to remove her breast implants and have filler in her lips and face dissolved, as well as undergoing laser treatment to wipe away some of her tattoos – including a large inking of the demon Baphomet on her hip.