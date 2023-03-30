Choosing the right deodorant is more than just smelling nice

Deodorant is a big part of our lives. It’s something that we use every day. Whether going to the office, the gym or maybe shopping, it’s necessary to wear it. However, choosing the right deodorant can be tricky because some people have sensitive skin, while others sweat a lot, so you need to find something that works for you.

Themba Ndlovu of Clere For Men Active shared tips to help you choose the right deodorant. Determine your skin type: if you have sensitive skin, look for a fragrance-free deodorant with natural ingredients. For oily skin, you might prefer a deodorant that is gel-based. For dry skin, a cream-based deodorant might be a better option. Consider your level of activity: if you sweat a lot, an antiperspirant containing aluminium-based compounds that block sweat ducts could work. If you are not too active, a deodorant that only masks odour will work just fine.

Go for a scent that you like: deodorants come in different fragrances, so it’s important to choose a scent that you like and complements your body's natural odour. Choose the correct type of deodorant: there are different types of deodorant. We have sprays, sticks, roll-ons, gels and creams. Always go for the one you feel comfortable using. “For maximum all-day protection, keep your underarms clean and dry before applying roll-on. If your roll-on contains antiperspirant, apply it the night before. Night-time application gives the antiperspirant time to soak into your skin’s sweat ducts and helps protect you from perspiring the next day,” said Ndlovu.