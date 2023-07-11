Did the viral TikTok ‘age’ filter leave you afraid of ageing? Here’s how to change your skincare routine after 40

After using the “a,ge” filter on TikTok I was shocked by what I could possibly look like later in life. While for some it made them look like glamorous grannies, it made me look like a tired old woman who has never used sunscreen in her life - dull sagging skin, pigmentation and sunken puffy eyes.

Not sure exactly how far into the future the filter takes one, but as a 48-year-old woman I’m sure it’s not too far off. If you’re a woman in your 40s, tried the viral filter and are as shocked as I am, it’s time to change your skincare routine. Here’s how you should change your skincare routine if you’re over 40.

Moisturiser is key As we age, our skin loses moisture. This makes it become dry and less elastic. This dramatic change requires a skincare routine that emphasises hydration.

Opt for cleansers that are gentle and non-stripping, and consider incorporating a hydrating toner into your routine. Follow up with a rich, nourishing moisturiser to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural moisture balance. Protection from the sun

Using any form of sun protection is vital at any age. “Never leave home without sunscreen” is a golden beauty rule. Mature skin is often more susceptible to sun damage, which can accelerate ageing and increase the risk of skin cancer. No matter the weather, make sure you use sunscreen with a high SPF every day. Consider wearing hats and seeking shade to further protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Wear a hat to protect your skin. Picture: Pexels Aldo Vigo Invest in anti-ageing ingredients This might be a bit costly but worth it in the long run. Look for ingredients such as retinoids, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants like vitamin C and E. These powerful ingredients can help improve skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a more youthful appearance.

Incorporate eye cream Want to avoid saggy eyes then this is vital. The delicate skin around the eye area is prone to showing signs of ageing, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness. Incorporating an eye cream specifically designed for mature skin can provide targeted care.

Look for products that contain ingredients like peptides and caffeine to help diminish dark circles, reduce puffiness, and restore elasticity to the eye area. Hydrating face masks As mentioned above, ageing skin needs moisture. Treat your skin to a hydrating face mask once or twice a week to give it a moisture boost.

Look for masks that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or ceramides to replenish and soothe the skin. Use a moisturising mask. Picture: Pexels Mikhail Nilov Don’t neglect the neck and décolletage When adapting your skincare routine after 40, remember to extend your attention beyond just the face.