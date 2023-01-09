Doja Cat shows SA’s MUA Chepape Mahlatse some love

It’s amazing when one of our own gets recognised internationally. Local make-up artist Chepape Mahlatse had a beautiful 2022. She got a nod from international singer Doja Cat, who has been commenting on her page.

Story continues below Advertisement

In an Instagram post showcasing the hottest make-up look by Laurel Charleston, Doja Cat’s make-up artist, Mahlatse, said the previous year was marvellous as her brand grew. “My whole brand has been built around the “WAKE UP” concept for so long, it’s even in the name. And I would like to think of this year as the year that Amka Tonia finally woke up. “A lot has happened since my awakening. But this one right here has to be the biggest highlight of them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chepape Mahlatse (@amka.tonia) The self-taught MUA adds being seen by Doja Cat is the confirmation she wanted that she’s on the right track. “I’ve always felt overlooked as a creative make-up artist in this country, felt like I’m just doing too much. And I truly needed this to remind me that I’m on the right path, and I don’t have to be like everyone else and do what everyone else does and that it’s okay to be different. “@dojacat I appreciate you so much, I hope you know that you mean soo much to me. I feel seen because of you.❤️