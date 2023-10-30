Dr Claude Mashego crowned first Miss World South Africa

On Saturday evening Dr Claude Mashego from Mpumalanga was crowned the first Miss World South Africa at the inaugural pageant that was held at the Pretoria State Theatre. The 24-year-old will now go on to represent the country at the Miss World pageant in New Delhi, India on December 9, 2023.

Mashego responded: “I believe the Miss Word SA platform is a platform for leadership for young people, and I’m saying this because we see the need of the rising of young leaders in our country. “We’re going towards the 2024 elections and we always ask the question, where are the young people in Parliament? These young women are standing here to prove themselves as worthy leaders to take this country forward,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageantry South Africa (@pageantrysouthafrica) This year, the pageant was hosted by media personality Minnie Dlamini. The judges included pharmacist, singer, actress and former beauty queen Realeboga Malatji, Miss South Africa 2014 and Miss World 2014, Dr Rolene Strauss, Daniel Asiwe, Dato Tiffanee Marie Lim, Dr Norman Cahi, Ava Hall and Sithembile Ntombela.