Miss World South Africa to be aired live on S3

SABC viewers will be happy to know that this year they will be able to watch the Miss World South Africa finals on S3 at the end of this month. The beauty pageant is taking place at the State Theatre in Pretoria on October 28, 2023 and will be broadcast live on S3 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

This year, the show will be hosted by media personality Minnie Dlamini. Out of hundreds of entries, 12 contestants have been selected to compete for the Miss World South Africa crown which is a stepping stone to participate and win the coveted title of Miss World in India on December 9, 2023. The winner will join contestants from over 130 countries in India to showcase her unique talents, intelligence, and compassion in the 71st Miss World edition which promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment.

The Miss World South Africa panel of judges consists of pharmacist, singer, actress and former beauty queen Realeboga Malatji, Miss South Africa 2014 and Miss World 2014, Dr Rolene Strauss, Daniel Asiwe, Dato Tiffanee Marie Lim, Dr Norman Cahi, Ava Hall and Sithembile Ntombela. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica)

Here are the top 12 Miss World contestants who will be competing for the crown. Alyssa Joan Smith (26) Smith, 26, from KwaZulu-Natal, an admitted attorney of the High Court, is a passionate volunteer, and an advocate of Community Social Investment (CSI) projects. She believes if she wins the Miss World South Africa pageant, she will be able to represent the wealth of who we are as a people to the world.

Motau, a 25-year-old Bachelor of Commerce Graduate from Johannesburg believes in the social, academic and economic emancipation of women globally. Bonolo – meaning gentle in Setswana, believes in being kind, loving, and hardworking and has dedicated her life to being a catalyst for the radical academic, economic and social emancipation of women and the youth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica)

Dr Moratwe Masima (27) Masima, 26, a medical doctor from Gauteng has a penchant for healthcare and people that extends beyond the walls of any hospital or clinic. “I am deeply passionate about advancing reproductive healthcare as well as women’s health,” says Masima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica) Mphoentle Plaatjie (26) “This country was built on the shoulders of women like my matriarchs. Now it is my turn to pick up the baton, play my part and contribute to our country,” says Plaatjie, 26-year-old, Master of Law holder from Vereeniging.

Inspired from a young age by a trip to the United Nations, Plaatjie is dedicated to improving the lives of South Africans through her work as an Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) and Sustainable Business Specialist, as well as her ongoing efforts with organisations in her community. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica)

Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (17) She dreams of being a world leader who can uplift South Africa and the world, and she believes the Miss World pageant is a beacon of hope, and light, to realise her dreams. “If I were to win the prestigious Miss World title, it would act as a testament that the only person who can kill your dream is yourself. I want to encourage our youth to believe in their capabilities, dare to dream, and be loud about the causes close to their hearts”, says van Rensburg, from Pretoria, Gauteng.

Taylor, from Gauteng, is a business owner, published author and philanthropist with a passion for education and youth development. Her deep-seated desire to make a difference in people’s lives started from a very young age and she has been actively involved in helping others since she was in high school. Driven by a commitment to humanity, youth well-being, and mental health, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in social sciences with dual majors in Psychology and Marketing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica)

Dr Claude Mmakgaka Mashego (24) If she wins Miss World, her goal is to build a network of young leaders and community builders in South Africa and across the African continent through her non-profit company, the Young Leaders Network. “There will be communities I can never reach for geographical reasons and because I am just one person. But can you imagine what we could achieve if young people across this country and continent came together with the common goal of building Africa into the powerhouse, we know it can be,” says the 24-year-old medical doctor.

“I have always had a love for the development, upliftment, and evolution of others. My passion lies in the development and upliftment of the youth – specifically adolescent girls and young women,” says Mchunu. The 24-year-old, who is based in Gqeberha, is currently studying towards an Honours degree in Integrated Communication Science.

“I believe that I was raised for a time such as this, where I can use my voice and exercise that power to stand up and command change,” says Luyanda. A holder of a BCom in Supply Chain and Operations Management and a Supply Chain and Ethical Compliance specialist for one of SA’s retail giants by day, she is also the founder of a social outreach campaign called, A Little More, whose core aim is to empower underprivileged youth. To date, A Little More has implemented a number of successful projects including a successful stationary drive and has an ambitious goal of helping a school start a library.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica) Zoë Naidu (23) “Seizing issues of disparity takes a nation. With my country behind me, we can accelerate inclusivity, representation, and equality,” says Naidu, 23 from Durban.

As a student currently studying towards a Bachelor of Health Science in Chiropractic, Zoë wants to use this platform to empower others. “Everyone deserves to be heard. Any platform afforded to me, allows me to step into being the voice to the voiceless,” she says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica) Motheo Mokoto (25) “I intend to use this platform for the betterment of women and girls in vulnerable communities through education and advocacy,” says Mokoto, 24, a User Experience Designer who is passionate about ending period poverty.

Hailing from Mahikeng in the Northwest, Motheo holds a BCom Honours in Strategic Brand Management and is driven by her desire to empower young people. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World SA (@missworldsouthafrica)

Munei Tsanwani (26) Tsanwani, 25, from Limpopo, is a Clinical Data Analyst with a mission to make a difference in the scourge of unemployment. “My dream is to empower as many young people as possible by providing them with the right education, employment opportunities, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset,” says Munei.