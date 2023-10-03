Former Miss SA finalist Tharina Botes crowned Miss Thailand World 2023

On Sunday, South African-Thai model Tharina Botes was crowned Miss Thailand World 2023 at the Palladium Hall of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok, Thailand. Botes is a seasoned pageant contestant, having already won the Miss Grand Phuket in 2019.

She also represented South Africa at Miss International 2016 and was first runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2021. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tharina Botes (@tharina_botes)

In 2018, she made it to the Top 12 at Miss South Africa competition; the same year Tamaryn Green won the title.

Miss South Africa 2018 finalists, back from left to right: Noxolo Ndebele, Margo Fargo, Anzelle van Staden, Tamaryn Green, Tharina Botes and Akile Khoza. Front row, from left: Bryoni Govender, Thandokazi Mfundisi, Karishma Ramdev, Thulisa Keyi, Tamarin Bensch and Danielle de Jager. Picture: Yolanda van der Stoep Botes, who holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and economics from the University of South Africa, was born to a South African father and a Thai mother in South Africa. The model brought a unique blend of South African and Thai heritage to the stage, making her a true embodiment of beauty in diversity.

She immersed herself in the rich Thai culture while still embracing her South African roots which was a source of strength and inspiration for her throughout the competition. She often spoke fondly of her South African upbringing, which instilled in her the values of resilience and the importance of embracing diversity. Botes took time from the beauty circuit to set up a project called Good Guardians, The Uplifting Project, to help underprivileged people. The project puts food on the table for poor families and offers scholarships to children.