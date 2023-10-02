SA-Thai Beauty Tharina Botes officially crowned Miss Thailand World 2023

Johannesburg - South African-Thai Beauty Tharina Botes has officially been crowned Miss Thailand World 2023. Botes was crowned Miss Thailand World 2023 yesterday at the Palladium Hall of The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old Thai-South African model from Phuket will now prepare to represent Thailand at Miss World 2023 in India this December. Warangkhana Sirisathaphornsap and Ploiwarin Saenchai were the first and second runners-up, respectively, while Chotnapa Kaewjarun and Chaba Jumsai Na Ayudhya rounded out the Top 5 finalists. Botes, who is in a relationship with South African Forbes list maker Zareef Minty, won the hearts of not only the judges but also the fans, earning the coveted title to represent Thailand at the prestigious Miss World pageant in December 2023.

Botes’ journey to becoming Miss Thailand World 2023 is a testament to the unity of diverse cultures and the power of determination. Born in South Africa, Botes brings a unique blend of South African and Thai heritage to the stage, making her a true embodiment of beauty in diversity. She immersed herself in the rich Thai culture while still embracing her South African roots.

This dual heritage has played a pivotal role in shaping her identity and character. Her multicultural background not only adds depth to her beauty but also enriches her perspective on life and the world. One of the stand-out features of Botes' journey to the Miss Thailand World crown was her unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Her kindness, humility, and dedication to various charitable causes made her a favourite among fans. Her charitable endeavours range from helping underprivileged children access education to supporting environmental conservation efforts in Thailand.

Botes ‘impressive journey was not without its challenges, as she navigated the complexities of representing a nation with which she shares her heart and heritage, even though she wasn’t born there. However, her South African roots were a source of strength and inspiration for her throughout the competition. She often spoke fondly of her South African upbringing, which instilled in her the values of resilience and the importance of embracing diversity.

Her fans affectionately referred to her as “Miss Kindness”, a title that perfectly encapsulates her warm and compassionate nature. Botes’ genuine care for others and her commitment to using her platform to make a difference resonated deeply with the Thai audience, making her a clear fan favourite. As Botes prepares to represent Thailand on the global stage at the Miss World pageant in India, she carries with her the dreams, hopes, and love of both her South African and Thai roots.

Her journey is a reminder that beauty goes beyond the surface; it's about depth of character, the power of diversity, and the impact of a kind heart. In December 2023, all eyes will be on the 26-year-old as she competes for the Miss World title, and she has already won the hearts of her fans and admirers, not just for her stunning beauty but for the beautiful soul she is. Her story is one of inspiration and unity, reminding us that we can all make a difference in the world with kindness, compassion, and a strong sense of identity, no matter where we come from.