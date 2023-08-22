Miss World South Africa finalists announced

On Saturday, December 9, the Miss World pageant takes place in India and we’re hoping that one of the following Miss World South African finalists will bring home the crown. The finalists are Gauteng's Alyssa Joan Smith (26), Bonolo Motau (25), Dr Moratwe Masima (27), Mphoentle Plaatjie (26), Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg (17), Sasha-Lee Taylor (27); Mpumalanga's Claude Mmakgaka Mashego (24); the Eastern Cape's Asande Mchunu (25); KwaZulu-Natal's Luyanda Mbhamali (26) and Zoë Naidu (23); the North West's Motheo Mokoto (25) and Limpopo's Munei Tsanwani (26).

Miss World South African finalists. Picture: Miss World SA website After hundreds of contestants participated in the pre-qualification rounds of the upcoming Miss World South Africa pageant, these 12 ladies have been selected to compete for the title at the end of October.

"The finalists come from varied backgrounds and experiences, including two doctors and a lawyer. What unites them is a vision for national development through the empowerment of women," Miss World South Africa pageant license holder Carol Bouwer said. According to a press statement, from now until October, the 12 contestants will participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges and charitable initiatives aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change ahead of the national final competition and beyond.