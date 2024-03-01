Five reasons why you should add micro-needling to your skincare routine

Micro-needling, also known as collagen induction therapy, is a popular cosmetic procedure that offers a range of benefits for those looking to improve the appearance and health of their skin. It is done using a device called a dermaroller or a micro-needling pen that contains multiple tiny needles.

The device is gently rolled or stamped over the skin, creating controlled micro-injuries that stimulate the skin's natural healing process. The micro-needling pen contains multiple tiny needles. Picture: Freepik Here are five benefits of micro-needling: Improved skin texture Micro-needling stimulates collagen production, which can help to improve the overall texture and tone of the skin.

This can lead to smoother, more even skin that looks youthful and radiant. Reduction of fine lines and wrinkles By stimulating collagen production, micro-needling can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving the skin a more youthful appearance. Treatment of scars Micro-needling can be an effective treatment for acne scars, surgical scars, and other types of scarring.

The controlled micro-injuries created during the procedure promote skin regeneration and can help to improve the appearance of scars over time. Improved absorption of skincare products The tiny channels created by the micro-needling process can help to enhance the penetration and effectiveness of topical skincare products, allowing for better results from your daily skincare routine. Safe for all skin types Micro-needling is safe for all skin types and can be customised to address specific skin concerns, making it a versatile option for many individuals.