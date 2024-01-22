Here’s a 5-minute make-up routine for the busy person

Mornings are the busiest time of day for many parents. Between trying to get children ready for school and having a good breakfast, one seems to have no time to apply make-up.

You might think you don’t have enough time but it really shouldn’t take that long to apply a natural look. If you can find five minutes in your morning then here’s a simple and quick make-up routine for you. Prep and prime - 1 minute

To start your make-up routine, make sure to prep your skin by moisturising thoroughly. This step ensures a smooth canvas for your make-up application. Next, apply a lightweight primer to help your make-up last longer and create a flawless base.

Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki

Focus on areas that need extra coverage such as under-eye circles, blemishes, or redness. Use a creamy concealer that matches your skin tone and blend it out seamlessly with your fingertips or a small brush. For a natural finish, opt for a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser. Apply this sparingly all over your face. Don’t forget to blend!

Enhance your features - 2 minutes With your foundation and concealer in place, it's time to enhance your natural beauty. Follow these quick steps to emphasise your features in a subtle yet impactful way: - Brows: Using a brow pencil or powder, lightly fill in any sparse areas, shaping your brows with short, feathery strokes.

- Eyes: Sweep a neutral eyeshadow or a soft shimmery colour across your eyelids. This will add a touch of luminosity and open up your eyes. For extra definition, apply a thin line of eyeliner close to your lash line and finish off with a coat or two of mascara to make your lashes pop.

Picture: Pexels Andrea Piacquadio

Picture: Pexels George Milton

Tinted lip balms, sheer lipsticks, or lip glosses are excellent options for a low-maintenance yet polished look. Avoid bright matt lipsticks that require precision. Set - 1 minute To ensure your make-up stays intact throughout the day, lightly dust a translucent powder all over your face using a fluffy brush.

Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio