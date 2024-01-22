Here’s a 5-minute make-up routine for the busy person

Mornings are the busiest time of day for many parents.
Between trying to get children ready for school and having a good breakfast, one seems to have no time to apply make-up.
You might think you don’t have enough time but it really shouldn’t take that long to apply a natural look.
If you can find five minutes in your morning then here’s a simple and quick make-up routine for you.
Prep and prime - 1 minute
To start your make-up routine, make sure to prep your skin by moisturising thoroughly.
This step ensures a smooth canvas for your make-up application.
Next, apply a lightweight primer to help your make-up last longer and create a flawless base.
Conceal and perfect - 1 minute
Focus on areas that need extra coverage such as under-eye circles, blemishes, or redness.
Use a creamy concealer that matches your skin tone and blend it out seamlessly with your fingertips or a small brush.
For a natural finish, opt for a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser. Apply this sparingly all over your face. Don’t forget to blend!
Enhance your features - 2 minutes
With your foundation and concealer in place, it's time to enhance your natural beauty. Follow these quick steps to emphasise your features in a subtle yet impactful way:
- Brows: Using a brow pencil or powder, lightly fill in any sparse areas, shaping your brows with short, feathery strokes.
- Eyes: Sweep a neutral eyeshadow or a soft shimmery colour across your eyelids. This will add a touch of luminosity and open up your eyes.
For extra definition, apply a thin line of eyeliner close to your lash line and finish off with a coat or two of mascara to make your lashes pop.
- Cheeks: Apply a natural-looking blush or bronzer to the apples of your cheeks for a healthy flush of colour.
Opt for cream or powder formulas that are easy to blend and build up gradually if you need to.
- Lips: Choose a lipstick that compliments your skin tone and apply it quickly.
Tinted lip balms, sheer lipsticks, or lip glosses are excellent options for a low-maintenance yet polished look. Avoid bright matt lipsticks that require precision.
Set - 1 minute
To ensure your make-up stays intact throughout the day, lightly dust a translucent powder all over your face using a fluffy brush.
This step will help control shine and set your make-up without feeling heavy.
IOL Lifestyle