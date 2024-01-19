How to heat-proof your make-up in summer

It’s the middle of summer and temperatures are soaring. If you always wear make-up, you already know that keeping it intact in the heat can be a challenge.

Whether you're attending an outdoor event or simply going about your daily routine, the heat and excessive sweating can quickly ruin your perfectly applied face beat. However, with a few smart techniques and products, you can still achieve a flawless and long-lasting look, even in the hottest conditions. Here are tips on how your make-up can withstand the heat.

Prep your skin Start by thoroughly cleansing and moisturising your face with lightweight and oil-free products. This helps create a fresh canvas and minimises the chances of clogged pores.

Always follow up with sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. It’s important to prep your skin. Picture: Pexels Sora Shimazaki

Use a primer A primer is essential when it comes to ensuring your make-up stays put in hot weather. Opt for a mattifying primer that helps control excess oil and minimises shine throughout the day.

This step will create a smooth base for your foundation and prevent it from sliding off. Lightweight foundation In hot weather, it’s best to opt for lightweight and breathable foundations or tinted moisturisers.

These formulas prevent your skin from feeling suffocated and provide a more natural-looking finish. Apply it sparingly and build coverage only where needed to avoid a heavy, cakey appearance. Waterproof and long-wearing products

When it comes to eye make-up, waterproof mascara and eye-liner are your best friends. They won't smudge or run, even if you’re sweating. Additionally, choose long-wearing products for blush and lipstick to ensure they stay vibrant throughout the day.

Set with translucent powder After applying your foundation and concealer, set everything in place with a light dusting of translucent powder. This step helps absorb excess oil and gives your make-up a more matte finish.

Avoid using heavy powders as they can appear cakey in hot weather. Set everything in place with a light dusting of translucent powder. Picture: Pexels George Milton

Setting spray Complete your make-up routine by spritzing a setting spray all over your face. These products help lock in your make-up and provide an extra layer of protection against heat and humidity.

Look for sprays specifically formulated for long-lasting wear in hot conditions.