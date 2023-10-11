How to prepare your skin for summer

Summer bodies may be ready but what about the skin? While dressed to the nines to show off your beautiful body is a win, making sure your skin is just as gorgeous will complete the look. You really don’t want to flash your ashy skin while looking good in your summer clothes.

Skincare expert Themba Ndlovu says getting your skin ready for summer involves a combination of skincare, nutrition and lifestyle choices to ensure it looks and feels its best during the warm months. “At last, it’s beginning to feel a lot like summer. It’s time to shed those layers and let your skin breathe. However, with increased sun exposure, humidity and other summer-related challenges, it is essential to prepare and protect your skin,” explains Ndlovu. Below is his comprehensive guide on how to prep your body’s skin for summer:

Exfoliation Exfoliating is an essential part of a skincare routine because it helps remove dead skin. Back in the day, we used exfoliate with an orange sack. But thanks to modern life and the introduction of new products, we now have exfoliating brushes and gloves. Use a gentle body scrub or exfoliating brush to reveal smoother skin. Focus on areas prone to roughness, like elbows, knees and heels. Exfoliate your entire body once or twice a week.

Hydration Hydrate from the inside out by drinking plenty of water. Sometimes people faint due to dehydration. Use hydrating body lotion or moisturiser at least twice a day, especially after showering, to seal in moisture. Sunscreen

If you don’t have sunscreen as part of your skincare routine, you’re stubborn. Yes, it is costly, but it is worth the price, and your skin will thank you as you age for not compromising on sunscreen. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to your body before sun exposure. Don't forget often overlooked areas like your ears, neck and the tops of your feet. Avoid the eyes. Reapply sunscreen every two hours or more often if you're swimming or sweating.

Protective clothing Yes, we get that it’s hot and you want to show skin, but sometimes you must cover a little to avoid direct sun exposure. Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses to shield your skin from UV rays. Opt for loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing to stay cool and protect your skin.

Summer skincare products We’ve already mentioned sunscreen, which is essential all year-long but most vital in summer. Consider using a lightweight body oil such as Clere’s Gly-Co-Oil, which offers a concentrated combination of moisturising glycerine and nourishing tissue oil, specifically formulated to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and moisturise dry skin. Stay cool

Avoid overheating by seeking shade and taking breaks during the hottest parts of the day. Use fans or air conditioning to stay cool indoors and reduce sweating, which can lead to skin issues like heat rashes. And if you have to walk in the sun, have an umbrella - it might even add flair to your look. Healthy diet

Don’t feed your body fizzy drinks and other junk. Instead, eat watery fruits such as watermelon, mango, peaches and pineapple. Also, consume a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Stay active Exercising in summer can be daunting. However, it doesn’t have to be extreme. A short walk or skipping rope early in the morning or late afternoon can do wonders for your body by improving circulation.

Hygiene and grooming There are people who don’t wash often in winter because it’s cold. Now that it’s hot, you have no excuse. Showering at least twice a day and wearing clean clothes is much more important than wearing nice clothes. After all, “Cleanliness is close to Godliness”. And while we are still on that, if you are the kind to parade the streets in pyjamas or evening gown, please stop, it is not cute.