‘I better not age for the next 42 years’ - TikToker shocked to find Le Mar cream sold for R42K at Woolies

When it comes to iconic beauty products, La Mer’s Crème de la Mer moisturising cream will forever be in the top 20. According to La Mer’s website, the luxury cream is infused with sea kelp which heals dry skin, improves skin's natural barrier, and softens fine lines and wrinkles.

While this is all good and well, the product, like many “miracle” products, comes with a hefty price tag. One TikToker, @silver_daisys, took to the short video app to share what she discovered about the price of the famous product. Captioned: “Leave the R42 000, why did 7000 people decide to buy it #woolworths #woolies #woolworth #cremedelamer #R40000lotion”.

The video clip with the laughing sound in the background showed a screenshot of the product as seen on the Woolworth online site. The image showed the exorbitant price of R42,350 for a 500ml tub, as well as the fact that it has 7255 reviews with a 4-and-a-half star rating.

Another TikToker said: “I thought it was photoshopped, I went to the Woolworths website, yoh, it’s true!!!” “sm1's whole year salary for wat I will apply cooking oil,” commented another. For those who are keen to try the product but not prepared to cough up R42 350, you can always go for the smaller tub.