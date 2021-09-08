I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly! Minnie Dlamini-Jones shows off post-pregnancy bod in Beyoncé’s iconic look

Last week Beyoncé turned 40, and members of the Beyhive around the world had a big bash to celebrate the birthday girl! To join in on the celebration, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her friends recreated looks from the star and Minnie wore a hot pink two-piece — that looked very vaguely familiar to the original look.

The media personality wrote: “We all had to recreate one of her iconic looks and I went with #Bootylicious.” While many admired the look and praised the mother of one for getting it right, others focused more on her body. For many new moms, the battle to shed those extra kilograms they gain during pregnancy is real.

But Minnie appears to be one of the lucky few who managed to bounce back. She has successfully regained her pre-baby body and looks amazing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) It was November last year when the new mom proudly introduced their “King”, Netha Makhosini Jones, to the world, sharing a cute snap of his little fingers. After nine months, first-time mom Minnie showed off her bikini body in an Instagram post.