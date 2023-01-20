Kim Kardashian offered Cardi B cosmetic surgery advice

The “Up” hitmaker - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 16 months, with husband Offset - had a butt lift and a nose job in the months after her son was born, and she asked “The Kardashians” star to recommend doctors for her procedures. In a clip from an upcoming appearance on “The Jason Lee Show” podcast obtained by “TMZ”, Cardi said: "A lot of people thought that when I gave birth I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited seven months."

Explaining the procedures she'd had, she added: "I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself." Lee then asked Cardi how she decided who to "trust" with her face and body. He added: "I remember the time we were at Kris’ (Jenner) house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?"

Cardi admitted she had "called a couple of people that (Kim) gave me." The 30-year-old singer insisted she has no plans for any other cosmetic procedures. She said: "Oh, I'm done. I look great!"

Last summer, Kardashian addressed some misconceptions about the cosmetic work she's had done. She said: "I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips. “I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet.”

