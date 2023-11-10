Kim Kardashian shows off her secret tattoo: ‘I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!’

In the latest episode of the reality TV show ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim Kardashian revealed that she got inked in the most unexpected place. In 2009 the businesswoman vowed never to get a tattoo, saying: “You don’t put bumper stickers on a Bentley”, but it seems that since then she changed her mind.

During the episode, which was filmed earlier this year, there’s a scene where she’s having a conversation with her hairstylist and friend, Chris Appleton. During the scene, she shows off her secret tattoo of an infinity symbol that she had done on the inside of her bottom lip. She revealed that she got it after her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting debut in October 2021.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," she said. “Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo.’” She added that they had the tattoos done at 4.30am.

During the scene, the Skims owner referred to her infamous past quote about tattoos. “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!” she said with a smile.

She then added that because the tattoo is hidden, she often forgets that it's even there. "No one knows, no one sees it, I forget," she confessed.