Kylie Jenner regrets having boob job at just age 19

Kylie Jenner regrets having a boob job when she was just 19 years old. The 25-year-old make-up mogul - who has Stormi, five, and Aire, 17 months, with Travis Scott - fell pregnant just months after having her assets boosted and urged women considering the procedure to wait until they have had their children and then see if they still want to have the operation.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', she told close friend Stassie Karanikolaou: "You know I got my breasts done before Stormi. Within six months of having Stormi - not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 - like, they were still healing. "I had beautiful breasts, like natural t***. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children." Jenner admitted she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to have cosmetic surgery at such a young age.

She said: "Obviously I have a daughter. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything."