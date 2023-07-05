WATCH: Never mind our povo problems, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi just wore a R49K dress on her mom’s private jet

Kylie Jenner’s five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is already following in her wealthy mom’s fashionable footsteps. In a recent TikTok video shot on the make-up mogul’s $72-million (R1.3-billion) private jet, we see Stormi and two of her cousins, Chicago and Dream, being interviewed by her mom during the flight.

The video starts off with Jenner telling her followers that she’s interviewing the girls for her TikTok as she gets the happy trio together. Playfully bopping around and posing for the camera all displaying peace signs, she asks them: “What is everyone’s favourite colour?”. Stormi, who’s seen wearing a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana rhinestone dress, priced at $2 300 (R49 000), responds: “Mine is pink and blue.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter Chicago, who’s wearing a black graphic T-shirt and pink pants, echoes cousin Stormi’s choice, while Rob Kardashian’s daughter, wearing a bright pink ensemble, responds “blue and white”. At the end of the video, we see the little girls giggling and showing off their dancing skills with synchronized hip-shaking moves.

@kyliejenner besties ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner While this video is a clear display of the mom’s wealth, she posts a follow-up video of herself and Stormi off to Target for a little shopping as part of a “mommy and daughter day” that Stormi requested. Jenner is seen wearing a simple black summer dress while Stormi wears a black shoestring little dress.

At the popular chain store, mom buys shoes for her little ones while Stormi quickly fills the trolley to the brim with toys which she says are for donating. “I’m proud of you sweet baby,” her mom tells her.