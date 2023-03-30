Ladies have you ever wondered what men thought of your long nails? These guys hate them

Want to know what men really think about your long nails? You’d be surprised by the responses. Ladies love having their nails done.

Whether it’s a spoil or something you do on a regular basis, it’s always fun to play around with new styles and colours. While we all have our personal preferences, it’s become quite fashionable for women to wear their nails very long with fancy decorations. This is something we ladies do for ourselves and not to impress the guys – but have you ever wondered what men thought about your long nails?

Well, this Reddit user took to the Ask Men group to find out from other guys how they felt about long nails. In the post, “How do men feel about long decorative nails?” he writes: “Do you see them as attractive or too much? Of course, everyone is different. Does it make you more sexually interested in someone with their nails done or done a bit extra?” Ladies brace yourselves because you’d be surprised by what some men had to say about your beloved nails.

“I have never, not once, found myself attracted to someone because of their fingernails. I have however found myself turned off by big gaudy nails. If your goal is to attract men, then all they can do is hurt. If your goal is simply to make yourself happy, then do whatever you want,” commented one user. Another user chirped: “I think it looks rather bad. If natural, normal length nails are painted in some cute way, it can look great. But those long, artificial claws attached to fingers just seem weird to me, and not weird in a good way.” “Decorative or not, it's one of my biggest turn-offs,” another bluntly stated.