Leftover Easter eggs? Here are DIY chocolate beauty treatments to try

No matter how old you are, receiving Easter eggs will always be a treat. From the chocolate-coated marshmallow eggs to the cute bunnies (big or small), everyone loves chocolate.

In our household, the annual Easter egg hunt is a standing tradition and every year we seem to buy way too many eggs. And as much as we all love chocolate there comes a point when enough is enough and you can’t bear the sight of yet another Easter egg. Believe it or not, there is such a thing as too much chocolate.

If you’ve eaten enough chocolate and still have some leftovers, here are a few beauty treatments you can try using the leftover chocolate. Chocolate is loaded with skin-boosting antioxidants. Picture: Pexels/Monstera Dark chocolate face mask Dark chocolate is loaded with skin-boosting antioxidants.

Ingredients 50g of dark chocolate 1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp full-fat natural yoghurt 3 tbsp fine oatmeal Method

Melt the chocolate in a heat-proof bowl over a saucepan of hot water. Once melted, stir in the other ingredients. Then apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eyes and mouth. Relax and leave the mask to do its work for 20 minutes before removing it with a cloth and warm water. Chocolate and honey hair mask This conditioning mask is perfect for treating dry, damaged hair.

Ingredients 20g dark chocolate A small bowl of full-fat natural yoghurt

1½ tbsp honey Method Melt the chocolate in a bowl in the microwave. Stir the melted chocolate into the yoghurt and honey, then, while still warm, apply the mixture to the ends of your hair, not the scalp.

Wrap your hair in cling film and leave the mask to do its work for 20 minutes to an hour. Scrape the excess mask off your hair with your hands, then rinse with warm water before shampooing and conditioning. Chocolate lip balm This simple balm will help to keep chapped lips at bay.

Ingredients 1 tsp petroleum jelly 1 tsp grated Easter egg

A small container (an empty lip balm container is ideal) Method Place a heat-proof bowl in a saucepan filled with water. Bring water to a gentle simmer and then put petroleum jelly and grated chocolate in the bowl. As they melt, give the ingredients a good stir to make sure they are mixed thoroughly. Once melted and mixed, pour the hot, oily liquid into a small container and leave it to cool and set.