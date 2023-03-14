LOOK: Lady Gaga goes from full glam to no make-up at the Oscar awards

Lady Gaga is the queen of transformation.
At this year’s Oscar Awards, the “Born This Way” singer went from Hollywood glam to street casual in one night.
When she stepped onto the champagne carpet she wore a striking black Versace dress fresh off the runway, featuring a sheer black corset bodice with a high neck and long sleeves, a drop full waist floor-length skirt with a belt featuring a gold buckle. She accessorised the look with jewellery from Tifanny & Co which included a platinum and diamond necklace from the 1950s.
The “A Star is Born” actress wore her hair tied back into a French braid with a dramatic heavy black smokey eye look and bold glossy red lipstick.
However, when she appeared on stage for her live performance, she had undergone a complete transformation.
Performing her song “Hold My Hand” from the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” she appears wearing a casual black T-shirt with a pair of ripped jeans and sneakers. The most shocking change though was that she was no longer wearing any make-up.
Her dramatic glam make-up look was completely removed to show off her natural beauty. Only part of her red carpet look that remained was the French braid.
“It’s deeply personal for me,” she said before performing her song. “We need a lot of love to walk through this life, and we all need a hero sometimes. There’s heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”