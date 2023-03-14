LOOK: Lady Gaga goes from full glam to no make-up at the Oscar awards

At this year’s Oscar Awards, the “Born This Way” singer went from Hollywood glam to street casual in one night.

When she stepped onto the champagne carpet she wore a striking black Versace dress fresh off the runway, featuring a sheer black corset bodice with a high neck and long sleeves, a drop full waist floor-length skirt with a belt featuring a gold buckle. She accessorised the look with jewellery from Tifanny & Co which included a platinum and diamond necklace from the 1950s.

The “A Star is Born” actress wore her hair tied back into a French braid with a dramatic heavy black smokey eye look and bold glossy red lipstick.

However, when she appeared on stage for her live performance, she had undergone a complete transformation.