LOOK: Rihanna rocks 3 jaw-dropping outfits at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna never fails to impress. Known for her impeccable style, the singer rocked not one, but three jaw-dropping outfits at this year’s Oscar awards.

For her first outfit, we saw the 35-year-old step onto the champagne carpet wearing a dark chocolate brown Alaïa ensemble. The outfit was made up of a leather bra and maxi skirt set layered over a matching sheer mesh high neck top. The floor-length skirt featured cut-outs on the side and a long train. She wore her hair up in a messy spiky bun.

For her on-stage performance, the "Lift Me Up" singer stunned in a black custom-made John Galliano outfit featuring an embellished bra with a layers of crystals with sheer mesh straps. She paired the dazzling top with black pants with a shimmering gold and silver floral design. She completed the look with black leather opera gloves with a chunky diamond bracelet worn over the gloves, layered diamond necklaces and diamond drop earrings.

After her performance, Rihanna returned to her seat in yet another outfit. The singer opted for a custom-made soft mint Bottega Veneta look. The all-green ensemble included an off-the-shoulder silk bustier and skirt, a shearling stole set, leather gloves and strappy heels.