LOOK: Rihanna rocks 3 jaw-dropping outfits at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna never fails to impress.
Known for her impeccable style, the singer rocked not one, but three jaw-dropping outfits at this year’s Oscar awards.
For her first outfit, we saw the 35-year-old step onto the champagne carpet wearing a dark chocolate brown Alaïa ensemble.
The outfit was made up of a leather bra and maxi skirt set layered over a matching sheer mesh high neck top.
The floor-length skirt featured cut-outs on the side and a long train. She wore her hair up in a messy spiky bun.
For her on-stage performance, the “Lift Me Up” singer stunned in a black custom-made John Galliano outfit featuring an embellished bra with a layers of crystals with sheer mesh straps.
She paired the dazzling top with black pants with a shimmering gold and silver floral design.
She completed the look with black leather opera gloves with a chunky diamond bracelet worn over the gloves, layered diamond necklaces and diamond drop earrings.
After her performance, Rihanna returned to her seat in yet another outfit.
The singer opted for a custom-made soft mint Bottega Veneta look.
The all-green ensemble included an off-the-shoulder silk bustier and skirt, a shearling stole set, leather gloves and strappy heels.
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for Best Original Song alongside Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “This Is a Life” from the multi-award winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR which won the award.