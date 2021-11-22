LOOK: Sjoe, we were never prepared - Khanyi Mbau's thirst trap pics set the internet alight

Local actress and media personality Khanyi Mbau has found herself back in Dubai to celebrate her bae’s birthday. Not long after arriving in the Emirates, Mbau treated boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga to an impromptu birthday celebration, including a visit to Tasha’s Cafe.

Judging from her IG Stories, Mushonga’s birthday was one for the books. Lucky for us, the Happiness Ever After star documented their shenanigans. But what got her more than 2.9 million Instagram followers hot under the collar were two posts in particular. Mbau is known for posting the occasional thirst trap pic, and this time she didn’t disappoint.

In one post, wearing just a black swimsuit and sunglasses, Mbau is seen posing on a bed. At age 36, the hot mama’s still got it. And it didn’t take long for fans and industry peers to comment on her hot body moves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

In another post, Mbau is pictured naked in a bathtub with the photo taken from above. Social media users were quick to complement her on the angle of the shot while protecting her modesty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

The reality TV star and her Zimbabwean bae’s relationship has always been a hot topic. During a recent radio interview, she explained why she had left Dubai in a hurry and the meaning behind her song Shiya Indoda e Dubai. “I have never spoken about this Dubai thing. People saw the song as a mockery, it was actually a statement to empower you and say know your worth, if you’re not happy in a place never stay, leave and work things out,” she said.