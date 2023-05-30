Miss SA 2023 hopefuls get their first photo-shoot

Now the work begins! Following the top 30 announcements last week, the Miss South Africa 2023 hopefuls get to work.

The constants vying for the crown arrived in Johannesburg this week to get started with the scheduled interviews and workshops and had their first photo-shoot. The pressure is getting intense as they now have to impress judges to make it to the top 12 so that they can walk on the Miss SA ramp at the finals. Before their interviews with the judges, they had to walk individually to prove they can catwalk and are worthy of being the next Miss SA.

The selection panel who will be selecting the Top 12 from this impressive group of 30 are former Miss South Africa title-holder Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala (2010), who has served before as a judge; Nobukhosi Nkosi, the award-winning fashion designer and stylist who is the brains behind the brand Khosi Nkosi, and CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation Stephanie Weil. Aside from impressing the judges, they must also campaign to gain public votes, and so far, Barbara Moagi from North West seems to be getting much love on Twitter. It is because, before the actual shoot, she had already done a personal shoot in preparation for Miss South Africa.