Moshe Ndiki regrets defending Dr Nandipha Magudumana

The past weeks have been a mess all over South Africa. You log in to Twitter, Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester this and that, you go to the shops, you hear people talking about them, you switch on the news, there they are, and as the days went by, their story got intense.

After skipping the country, the lovebirds, Nandipha Magudumana and her convicted murderer/rapist boyfriend Thabe Bester have been brought back to the country after being apprehended in Tanzania. The pair is facing several charges, including murder and fraud. And when “Ground Up” broke the Thabo Bester story a few weeks ago, Moshe Ndiki, who was Magudumana’s client/friend, defended her on social media. He was clapping back on anyone who spoke ill of Magudumana if only he knew that behind all the beauty lies a cold-hearted criminal who would do anything for an affluent lifestyle.

He would send her screenshots of Tweets about her, which Magudumana labelled to be malicious and false. Ndiki fell for her lies until the truth about the aesthetic doctor and her criminal boyfriend came to light. He deleted the follow up with their chats 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fPhCsqGcHr — BLMAlways (@ArsenalBLM) April 13, 2023 Taking to Twitter, Ndiki said he regrets defending the doctor. He wrote: “Yho anazi nina indlela endidane ngayo … nam ndandweba nda deffenda, wathi umntu that I’m defending “I see God in you for defending me” kanti yaaaahhhhh. I don’t think ikhona into endakhe ndazisola ngayo njenga le ( besides breaking virginity yam wethu )”

Ndiki’s tweet can be loosely translated: “You guys have no idea how frustrated I am. I was quick to defend her. I don’t think there’s something I regret more in life than this besides breaking my virginity.” Yho anazi nina indlela endidane ngayo… nam ndandweba nda deffenda, wathi umntu that I’m defending “I see God in you for defending me” kanti yaaaahhhhh.



I don’t think ikhona into endakhe ndazisola ngayo njenga le ( besides breaking virginity yam wethu ) 💔 — Moshe Ndiki (@MosheNdiki) April 13, 2023 Tweeps advised him that no matter how close he is with a person, he must never think he knows them fully. Ungaphinde uDefender iMgulugudu Moshe https://t.co/jxFct0LPRW — Home Girl (@sliez0) April 13, 2023 The media personality apologised and asked South Africans to forgive him.