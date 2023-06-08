‘Oh, Clidia what have they done to you!?’ - Hilarious video of husband treating his wife like a princess after her Brazilian wax goes viral

Ladies really do go through the most, especially when it comes to hair removal. While many women don’t mind going all-natural, others prefer to tame the bushes.

Some shave, others use removal creams, but many women opt for waxing because it lasts longer. It is, however, the most painful option, especially if you opt for the Brazilian. That’s pretty much removing almost all the hair in the bikini area for a silky-smooth finish. Ouch!

Most women have it done and then go about their business. This woman goes home and her husband practically treats her like a princess that has come home from the war. A hilarious TikTok video shows a woman arriving home after getting a Brazilian wax.

The video has been viewed over 8 million times and liked by 1.2 million viewers. In the video, the wife starts out by saying, “My husband every time I get a Brazilian wax” as her husband holds the door open as he welcomes her home. He then takes her purse from her saying, “Let me get that purse for you. Women have enough burdens as it is.”

He then leads her to the couch where he tells her to lie down and pulls a blanket over her to make her comfortable. “You are a wounded warrior and so is she (referring to her private bits that have just been waxed). I tell you that … she fought valiantly,” he tells her. After he brings her a bundle of chocolates, he asks her if he can see her freshly waxed bits.

After taking a look he yells “Oh Oh Clidia (We presume that’s what he calls her privates). What have they done to you!” “We go through this every month. You don’t know the turmoil and the chaos you brought into this family. I can’t even look at you right now,” he says, as he walks away from her. At the end of the clip he asks her: “Would you like a cold compress or something?”