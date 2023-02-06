Salma Hayek no longer feels defined by her sexuality.

The ‘From Dusk till Dawn’ star says she is appreciated for much more than just her beauty now that she’s hit her fifties and she feels much more respected by those around her at this stage in her life.

She told “GQ Hype”: “I’m at a place in my life where I don’t think my sexuality is the only thing that’s appreciated anymore. But if it was, I wouldn’t care, because I’ve built enough respect around me from the people that really matter that I feel seen beyond that."

In the interview, Hayek, 56, also opened up about being typecast in Hollywood – revealing she longed to play comedic roles but no one was willing to give her the chance to show her funny side.

She said: “I was typecast for a long time, my entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010 film 'Grown Ups'], but I was in my forties!