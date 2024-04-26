Selena Gomez feels ‘sad’ over today’s beauty standards

The 31-year-old actress believes that there are "very unrealistic" ideals within the world of beauty as she called out the use of airbrushing and filter techniques.

Speaking at the TIME100 Summit, she said: "Personally, I felt that there's a very unrealistic standard when it comes to the cosmetic world and it makes me a little sad for my generation. And for anyone to look at something that's probably touched up and made to look nice is... I just wanted to break that down."

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is the founder of Rare Beauty but admitted that she has no clue how to do makeup and simply hopes that others "feel good" when they are using her company's products.

She said: "I don’t know how to do makeup and I have a makeup line. I wanted it to feel good when they're using my products. And all of our products are named based on uplifting things, from our Find Comfort line to anything that comes to mind, body and soul, we try to be very conscious of even naming the products to be reminders of joy or just finding yourself. "