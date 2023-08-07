Thuso Mbedu joins Miss South Africa 2023 judging panel

This Sunday, the new Miss South Africa will be crowned at Sun International’s SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria. Joining the judging panel will be South African actress and L'Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Ambassador Thuso Mbedu.

This exciting addition brings immense talent and expertise to the judging panel, further elevating the calibre of this iconic event. In its Miss South Africa 2023 sponsorship, L'Oréal Paris aims to empower women to embrace their worth and showcase their beauty inside and out. The collaboration with Mbedu, known for her powerful performances and inspiring journey, amplifies this message of empowerment and self-worth.

Mbedu, in her role as judge, will bring her unique perspective and experiences to the competition, encouraging the contestants to embrace their individuality and walk confidently. Her presence will inspire the finalists to focus not only on their external beauty but also on their inner strength and resilience. The partnership between the actress and L'Oréal Paris is set to revolutionise beauty standards and inspire a wave of self-worth and confidence across the continent.

Through the ‘Walk Your Worth’ message, L'Oréal Paris encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and walk confidently in their own skin. With Mbedu's influence and inspiring journey, this message will resonate with the Miss South Africa finalists and viewers alike, encouraging them to celebrate their worth and redefine traditional beauty standards.