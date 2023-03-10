Topless maid makes R26 000 for working only five hours a day

Can you imagine being paid R26k for a day’s work? That’s not even a full day!

What would one possibly do to make that kind of money? Well, if you’re prepared to clean a few homes without wearing a top, or bra, then this might be the job for you. Sammi, a topless maid, has taken to social media to share just how much she makes for cleaning homes in just one day.

She first posted a video, which went viral on TikTok, but it has since been removed and her account suspended. She did, however, post the same video on her Instagram page, @sincerely__sammi. “For those who wanna know how much I make in a day as a topless maid. Today I cleaned five houses, I charge $300 (about R5 500) an hour, and I also have a security guy that sits in the car outside and waits for me just in case something happens to me, and he gets 35% of what I make,” she shares.

“For the first house, $300 for the hour, and they gave me a $150 (about R2 700) for a tip. I just wanna say, it's not required to tip, but majority do tip," she says. She then continues to list the rest of the homes she cleaned on the day and how much she got paid. “Second house $300 dollars for the hour, and they gave me $120 as a tip. Third house $300 for the hour, and they gave me a $150 tip. Fourth house $300 for the hour and $110 a tip. And the final house $300 for the hour and they gave me a very generous $200 tip, but it was a big house, and it was kinda dirty."