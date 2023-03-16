WATCH: 5 cosmetic procedures this plastic surgeon would never have done

From nose jobs to b*tt lifts, plastic surgery is no longer something only celebrities have done and keep under wraps. These days many people are having procedures done and are not ashamed of it.

While treatments like Botox and fillers are as popular and as simple as having your nails done, plastic surgery is far more complicated and sometimes dangerous. A plastic surgeon has taken to TikTok to share the five cosmetic procedures she would never have done. In a video that has been viewed more than a million times, plastic surgeon Dr Kelly Killeen goes into detail about why she wouldn’t have specific procedures done.

First on her list is the Brazilian b*tt lift. “This is a procedure with the highest death and complication rate of any elective cosmetic procedure. I don’t like the weird, skeevy hero worship culture of the surgeons that perform a lot of this surgery. I think it has a weird ick factor for me. I would never, ever do it,” she comments. “Number two, this is going to probably p*** off some of my facial plastics colleagues, but I would not do an upper lip lift. We all get it, we want a bigger upper lip, but the scar’s not worth it for me. I can see it in every single patient, even the ones that claim their scars aren’t seen. I can see it, I don’t like it. Everybody knows what you’ve had done. Not for me.”